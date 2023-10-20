UP BJP MLA WRITES TO ACP SEEKING RELIEF FOR ACCUSED LETTER GOES VIRAL

Kanpur: A BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh has got himself into trouble after a letter written by him to an assistance commissioner of police requesting exemption from personal appearance to an accused went viral.

The letter has been written on the letterhead of Mahesh Trivedi, MLA from Kidwai Nagar Assembly and also a former state minister to ACP Naubasta. Along with his signature, the letter bears Trivedi's place of residence, mobile number and email ID.

The letter states that Abhinav Gupta, the accused, who was booked under section 151 of the IPC is currently on bail. Trivedi wrote that Gupta often stays outside the city for his livelihood due to which he has to face difficulties in appearing at the police station on the scheduled date. He has requested police to exempt Gupta from making appearance.

The letter has surfaced at a time when Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is stressing that the government has zero tolerance towards criminals. Adityanath has often mentioned that criminals and those who patronise them are the biggest enemies of investment. Thus, the government follows a zero-tolerance policy against criminals and those who shelter them, he has reiterated.

ETV Bharat has not confirmed the authenticity of the letter wherein the BJP MLA is seen openly patronising an accused. The MLA's efforts to justify the problems encountered by Gupta in making personal apperances and seek an exemption from the police has not gone down well with the party. Party sources said such an act does not issue a good message about BJP's image.