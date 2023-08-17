UNION POWER MINISTER TO DEDICATE NTPC 660 MW SUPER THERMAL POWER PROJECT TO NATION

New Delhi: In what can be seen as a major development, the Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy, RK Singh, on Friday will dedicate a 660 MW unit of NTPC’s Barh Super Thermal Power Project in Barh of Bihar to the nation. The 660 MW unit being inaugurated is Unit #2 of Stage I of the project. The commissioning of this unit would be another milestone in the government’s endeavour to provide reliable and affordable power to the nation.

The Union Minister for Power will also lay the foundation stone for the extension of POWERGRID’s 400/132 kV Lakhisarai sub-station, later in the day on August 18. This sub-station has been built by Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Power, Government of India.

As part of the project, 220 kV GIS will be constructed in existing sub-station premises, along with the installation of two transformers of 500 MVA capacity. The extension of the substation at Lakhisarai will lead to improved power availability in Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura, Munger and Jamui districts in Bihar and will also ease the supply of power to meet future energy demands.

The installation of state-of-the-art GIS technology of 220 kV voltage level in the Lakhisarai sub-station will further strengthen the connectivity of the region to the national grid. The provision of an uninterrupted power supply will also lead to the industrial and commercial development of the region.