Patna: Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy RK Singh refuted rumour that he may relinquish Ara Lok Sabha constituency amid talks of a recent meeting between Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Bhojpuri artist Pawan Singh over chance of Singh's getting BJP ticket for the segment.

"I'll contest the election. How can someone else decide my political move on my behalf about? I take my own decision. Don't read into rumour which said I want to be Governor. This is just a ill-gotten romour," Singh said.

According to Singh, people sitting in the opposition are giving different statements about the Women's Reservation Bill which had just been passed. "The Women's Reservation Bill was tabled during the Congress regime but its government could not pass it for 10 years," he said.

On the question of delay in implementing the Women's Reservation Bill, he said that delimitation should be done first. "Which area will be for women will be known only after delimitation. If the government declares a certain area as a woman's area, then the opposition will raise questions. That's why we want people to work under the existing system. It should be properly implemented only after delimitation. Only then, women will get its real benefits," he added.

On Nitish Kumar's Prime Ministerial ambition, he said that something is not right with the India alliance. "People know the reason why Nitish Kumar is in such a situation. Therefore, whatever his party leaders say, we know that Nitish Kumar will not be able to become a coordinator of the India Alliance. He won't have decision-making power in the alliance where other so called allies will take calls," Singh said.

He continued, "Arvind Kejriwal declares himself a candidate. Mamata Banerjee also declares herself a candidate. Tell yourself whether Arvind Kejriwal will give seat to Congress in Delhi or Mamata Banerjee will work to give seat to Congress in West Bengal. Certainly all is not well within the India alliance."