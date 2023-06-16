Saran: Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti on Friday accused Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar of depriving the poor of food grains and said that God will never forgive him.

Sadvi, who is currently touring Bihar, distributed bicycles and other important equipment to the specially abled people at a function organised at the Foundation Center in Chhapra. Speaking at the programme, she asked people how much ration they get and when they replied four kg, Sadhvi got angry with Nitish Kumar government.

"I have been traveling across the country since Covid. The central government is giving free ration and nobody is supposed to receive less than five kg. But, in Bihar, there are complaints that instead of five kg, people were receiving four kg. I want to know in whose pocket is this one kg going. No one can slash allotment without government's notice. I want to ask Nitish Kumar ji why are the poor being deprived? God will never forgive you. The Government of India is giving five kg and Nitish Kumar government is slashing it," Sadhvi said.

The BJP leader claimed that majority of the people are criticising the Bihar government. She said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is running schemes like Ujjwala Yojana, Pension Yojana, ration and construction of toilets for the poor. But, the Bihar government is reluctant to provide benefit of these schemes to the people, she alleged.

She further said that the situations in Bihar and West Bengal are bad. "When Nitish Kumar is dreaming of becoming the Prime Minister of the country the situation in his home state Bihar and neighbouring West Bengal are extremely bad. In both states, four kg food grains are given to the people while across the country people are receiving five kg," she added.

Citing an example of Uttar Pradesh's good governance model, Sadvi said whoever did any wrong or were involved in scams have been sent to the jail. In UP, culprits cannot go scot-free, she added.