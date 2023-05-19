Patna: Union minister Giriraj Singh has joined the protest against demolition of the 300-year-old temple in front of Patna College in Ashok Rajpath for construction of a double-decker bridge. Singh said that in order to go ahead with the demolition process, the administration would have to first go through his funeral pyre. He reached the temple site on Friday to extend his support for temple priest Arvind Pathak

The priests and workers of the temple are sitting in protest against the administration for the last few days. Supporting the people sitting on dharna, Singh said that many of the current problems could have been solved during independence if our forefathers had sent the entire Muslim population to Pakistan and brought the Hindus to India. He said that the identity of the country is from sanatan dharma and the latter's identity is from gods and goddesses like Durga, Ram, Krishna, Lakshmi and Kali.

"During independence, our forefathers made a mistake. If the entire Muslim population was sent to Pakistan and Hindus brought to India from Pakistan, then this situation would not have risen,” Singh said.

Also Read: MP: Rightwing activists hold protest after IMC action at Indore temple

Responding to Singh joining in the protest against demolition of the temple, JD(U)'s chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said that the Union minister is not blaming anyone for the demolition of the temple located on Ashok Rajpath. "The foundation stone of this double-decker bridge was laid by the then road construction minister Nitin Naveen. As Naveen, who belongs to Singh's party, ordered the demolition then it means that he is against sanatan dharma. If he was a sanatani then he should not have given permission to pull down the temple," Kumar said.