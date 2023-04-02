Patna: Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his concern over the recent incidents of communal violence in Bihar, a day after his visit to the program at SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal) was cancelled. Sources revealed that Shah spoke to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to take stock of the situation. The Home Ministry has decided to send additional paramilitary forces to Bihar to help the state administration in handling the situation.

According to sources, the governor informed Shah about the prevailing situation in Bihar. Communal violence rocked Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns during the Ram Navami festivities. The police have arrested 45 people in connection with the communal violence in both towns. The violent flare-ups resulted in the torching of vehicles, houses, and shops, causing several injuries.

In Sasaram, the district administration imposed prohibitory orders on Friday afternoon after the clashes erupted again. Home Minister Shah cancelled his scheduled visit to Sasaram on Sunday, where prohibitory orders were already in place. The state BJP chief, Samrat Choudhary, blamed the Nitish Kumar government for the cancellation of the function organized to celebrate the birth anniversary of Emperor Asoka.

Home Minister Amit Shah's program at SSB in Patna on Sunday was cancelled at the last moment due to incidents of violence over Ram Navami in different parts of Bihar. Amit Shah was scheduled to attend 'Bhoomi pooja' and lay the foundation for the construction of a building of SSB Frontier Patna.

Following the cancellation, the BJP questioned Nitish Kumar's government for not providing enough security during Amit Shah's current two-day visit to Bihar. Samrat Chaudhary accused the Grand Alliance leaders of being nervous about Shah's visit and stopping him from carrying out the program. However, CM Nitish Kumar claimed that the state government always provides security to every minister from the central government.

In response to the situation, the Union Home Ministry has decided to send additional paramilitary forces to Bihar to assist the state administration in handling the violence. The additional forces will be sent following the request of the Bihar government. The Home Minister spoke to the Bihar governor and expressed his concern over the violence in the state. The governor is believed to have apprised Shah about the situation prevailing in Bihar.

The BJP has questioned Nitish Kumar's government for not providing enough security during Amit Sha's current two-day visit to Bihar. BJP's state president Samrat Chaudhary said that "the Grand Alliance leaders are nervous about Shah's visit. The Home Minister is being stopped from carrying out the programme." However, CM Nitish Kumar claimed that the state government always provides security to every minister from the central government.

Also read: Amit Shah lands in Patna, his fourth Bihar visit in 7 months

Following the violence in the state, as many as six people were injured while handling illegal explosives at a private property while two people were arrested in Rohtas after fresh violence erupted in the state on Saturday evening, police said.

The injured people were taken to a hospital and a forensic team was rushed to the spot, officers said. "We learned that 6 persons were injured handling illegal explosives at a private residence in Rohtas. A team of forensic experts is conducting an investigation on the spot. Two persons have been arrested," said Rohtas Police.

Meanwhile, reacting to some media reports that people were leaving their homes in Sasaram fearing communal violence, Rohtas Police said it was a baseless rumour. He urged the citizens not to pay heed to any rumours. "This is a totally baseless and absurd rumour. No one has left his/her locality. We appeal to the general public not to pay heed to any such rumour. The situation is peaceful and normal in Sasaram," the Rohtas police said.

Sasaram DM Dharmendra Kumar said, "There was a bomb blast in Sasaram and the injured were referred to BHU hospital. We're investigating the matter from all angles." Bihar police said information was received about a bomb blast at Sasaram in Rohtas district.

"A scooter was recovered from the scene of the blast. An FSL team is reaching the spot to investigate the matter. Prima facie, it does not appear to be a communal incident," said an officer. A security team, comprising Special Task Force (STF) and paramilitary personnel conducted a flag march at Sasaram on Saturday.

Communal tensions in Bihar flared again on Saturday after two groups clashed in two different regions in the state, leaving three persons with bullet injuries, according to locals. The clashes occurred in the Paharpur area in Biharsharif, and the Khasganj locality in the Sohsarai police station area, according to locals in the respective areas.