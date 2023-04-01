Patna: Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah reached Patna on Saturday evening on a two-day tour of Bihar. This is his fourth visit to the state since BJP was ousted from power in the state in August 2022.

Key BJP leaders and workers thronged to welcome him at Patna airport. Amit Shah will take a night's rest in Patna and then leave for Nawada on Sunday to attend a program. During the night rest in Patna, Shah will hold a meeting with veteran leaders of Bihar BJP. Where the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will also be discussed.

His visit to Sasaram has already been canceled due to the law and order issue in the area. Shah last visit to Bihar was on February 25. At that time, he had addressed a rally at Valmikinagar in West Champaran district. On Sunday, a public meeting is being organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Hisua Inter School ground in Nawada. After the rally, Shah is also going to hold a meeting with the party leaders. This is also being seen as the beginning of preparations for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 by the BJP in Bihar.

Shah's visit to Sasaram was canceled after violence on Ram Navami. State BJP President Samrat Chaudhary said that the program organized for the Home Minister in Sasaram was canceled for the time being in view of security. Vijay Kumar Sinha, Opposition leader in Bihar Assembly told ANI that Shah's visit to Bihar's every district is part of his Lok Sabha pravas.

"He has visited Bihar earlier also. There is a program in Nawada tomorrow, as well as there was a program in Sasaram but due to administrative failure and instability in Bihar, the atmosphere has been tense due to communal clashes in Sasaram, Bihar Sharif, Bhagalpur." He further slammed Nitish Kumar government for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state and also displaying incapability of preventing communal incidents in the state.

"The Law and order situation has collapsed in the state and It is unfortunate that an anarchy-creating mentality is being promoted in Bihar. This is surprising and sad that this type of incident took place when our Home Minister is scheduled to visit. Bihar government has completely failed in the matter of law and order," Sinha said.

A senior JDU leader on the condition of anonymity told ANI that Shah, during his visit should consider the proposal by the Bihar government for the special status for the state. "Home Minister Amit Shah is arriving in Bihar today. We will welcome him as a Home Minister and the people of Bihar are expecting that he would consider the proposal of special status to the state that is pending before his government," the JDU leader said.

