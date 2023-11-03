Two women killed due to stampede during puja in Bihar's Chhapra
Published: 41 minutes ago
Two women killed due to stampede during puja in Bihar's Chhapra
Published: 41 minutes ago
Chhapra: In a tragic incident, two women were killed while ,many others were injured after a stampede occurred at a mass ‘Gayatri yagya havan’ in Chhapra district of Bihar on Friday, sources said. According to official sources, the stampede broke out among the devotees in the Mastichak area of Dariyapur in Bihar's Chhapra where a mega 'havan' for the Gayatri ‘Mahayagya’ was being held.
In the stampede, two women were seriously injured and later succumbed to their injuries at the hospital were shifted after the incident. Reports said that the deceased were identified as Ramkali (60 years of age), a resident of Daudnagar Ward-21 in Aurangabad, and Parvati (55 years of age), a resident of Kanpak in Daudnagar.
Also read: Bihar: 5-year-old among three killed in stampede in Raja Dal area of Gopalganj during Navratri prayers
According to the reports, the injured women have been identified as Maghi, Phoolkumari, Geeta, Rama and Buchi. After receiving information about the incident, local civil and police administration officials rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. A massive rescue operation was launched. The rescue teams rushed the injured woman devotees to the hospital for treatment where two of them died, reports said.
Significantly, the stampede comes a week after three persons including a 5-year-old child were killed during another stampede incident during a puja pandal in Bihar's Gopalganj. Several others were injured in the stampede incident as per officials. The victims were identified as Aash Kumar, (5), Urmila Devi, (55), and Shanti Devi.
According to the Police. There were two elderly women who accompanied the deceased child and they lost their lives in their attempt to protect the child who fell down while receiving 'prasad'.