Chhapra: In a tragic incident, two women were killed while ,many others were injured after a stampede occurred at a mass ‘Gayatri yagya havan’ in Chhapra district of Bihar on Friday, sources said. According to official sources, the stampede broke out among the devotees in the Mastichak area of ​​Dariyapur in Bihar's Chhapra where a mega 'havan' for the Gayatri ‘Mahayagya’ was being held.