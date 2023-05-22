Sheikhpura Two devotees died and four were injured due to electrocution during the Kalash Yatra in Bihar s Sheikhpura The incident took place in Rasalpur village under Sadar police station area when the chariot came in contact with an 11000 volt electric wire when the procession was going for Yagya Two devotees riding on the chariot died on the spot while many devotees suffered minor or severe burn injuries The deceased have been identified as Raju Kumar and Dhirendra Kumar both residents of Rasalpur villageAfter getting information about the incident police reached the spot and sent the two bodies to Sadar Hospital for postmortem All the injured were admitted to Sadar Hospital for treatment A nineday yagya was started from today in Rasalpur village of Sheikhpura police station area Thousands of devotees thronged in the procession for the Kalash Yatra The Yagya chariot was moving in front while the devotees carried the kalash from behind However after coming in contact with the high tension wire the entire chariot was electrocuted The devotees who were pulling the chariot were electrocuted while two died on the spot A pall of gloom has descended in the area after the accident The entire village is in deep shockAlso Read Two persons killed by tuskers four elephants electrocuted in separate incidents in Andhra PradeshAfter learning about the accident people of nearby Hathiyama Kamta Chitoda and other villages reached Sadar Hospital to inquire about the health condition of the injured devotees Sheikhpura and Barbigha MLAs Vijay Samrat and Sudarshan Kumar arrived at the hospital to take stock of the situation They asked the doctors to make all necessary arrangements for proper treatment of the injured Also they consoled the relatives of the deceased