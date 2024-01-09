Patna (Bihar): Two minor Dalit girls were allegedly raped in Bihar's Patna district on Monday, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the Phulwari Sharif police station area. One of the girls succumbed to injuries while the other was undergoing treatment, a senior police official said.

It is understood that the deceased was 8-years-old and the injured was 12-years-old.

Sources said on Monday morning, the two girls went to the neighboring village to bring firewood, from where they went missing. The family then started a search but in vain. On Tuesday morning, locals found the two girls lying on a field in the district. The locals then informed the family members of the minors and locals alleged that the girls were raped.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and sent the body of the deceased for post-mortem. The injured was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Phulwari Sharif Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vikram Sihag and Phulwari Sharif police station in-charge Shafir Alam reached the spot. Sources added that a dog squad and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team have also been called and the FSL team has started collecting evidence.

ASP Vikram Sihag "An 8-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl had gone to their neighboring village to collect firewood. Both were missing and the next day, both were found on a field. One was dead and the condition of the other was critical. Her statement will be taken after she becomes conscious. Meanwhile, the postmortem of the deceased is being conducted. Action will be taken after the post-mortem report is received."