Muzaffarpur (Bihar) : A businessman and his bodyguard were killed and three others injured after unidentified miscreants opened fire in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on July 21. The assailants arrived on two bikes and fired indiscriminately, leading to the death of the two persons. A property dispute was stated to be the reason for the killing, sources said.

The victims died on the spot as the miscreants pumped bullets into their bodies. “Two people died and three injured during the firing. Injured are undergoing treatment. Four accused came in 2 bikes. The investigation is at the primary stage now, and the reason behind the firing seems to be a property issue,” said Rakesh Kumar, SSP.

The deceased businessman was identified as Ashutosh Shahi, who has been working as a property dealer with his activities spread over different parts in the district. In the shootout launched by the miscreants, the businessman's personal bodyguard also died on the spot. Among the three injured people was his bodyguard and advocate Syed Qasim Hasan alias Dollar.

The advocate's condition is said to be critical and is receiving treatment at Janaki Hospital. The Police have registered a case into the matter and began investigation. The killing of businessman sent shockwaves in the area.

