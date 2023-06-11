Chhapra Bihar Three persons were killed and several others were seriously injured in Ekma block of the Chhapra district in the early morning over a land dispute The deceased were identified as Swaminath Mahato Rajeshwar Mahto and Dinesh Mahto who died on the spot while many other people were also badly injured There was a dispute between the two factions for a long time and Lalu Mahato and his three sons together killed Dinesh Mahato and two othersThe triple murder took place at the Gangwa village of Ekma block of the district All three were killed late at night All the injured have been admitted to Chhapra Sadar Hospital On the other hand taking quick action in the case the police arrested two persons On Saturday night when a son of Rajeshwar Mahato went to draw water Lalu s son started abusing him He launched an attack with a knife Whoever came to their rescue was attacked by them the police said The incident took place at around 11 o clock in the night Lalu s son fired shots while filling the water He also started attacking with a knife The injured boy ran home and his father also came there with him and attacked him When Rameshwar went to save him he was also stabbed Dinesh Lal was also stabbed All three people were stabbed multiple times All three died said a neighbourSwaminath Mahato Rajeshwar Mahato and Dinesh Mahato died on the spot due to being badly injured while many other people were also stabbed First there was an argument between the two boys and then they used a knife The person who went to rescue them was attacked Three people have died said family members of the deceasedAt the same time after getting information about the incident the teams from the Ekma police station reached the spot and sent all the injured to Chhapra Sadar Hospital for treatment After taking possession of all three bodies they sent them for postmortem Police have arrested two people in this case Raids are being conducted to arrest the remaining accused It is said to be a land dispute case Three people have died There was a knife attack Two people have been arrested so far The bodies have been sent to the hospital for postmortem said the police