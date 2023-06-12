Patna Bihar The trial run of the PatnaRanchi Vande Bharat Express started from here on Monday a senior official said The train left Bihar s capital Patna at 655 am and is scheduled to reach Jharkhand s capital Ranchi at 1 pm On its return journey it will leave Ranchi at 220 pm and arrive here at 825 pm said Birendra Kumar the Chief Public Relations Officer CPRO of East Central Railway ECR zone HajipurThe train will pass through tunnels and railway bridges between Sidhwar Ramgarh and Sanki Ranchi It will halt at Gaya and Barkakana stations The 27km stretch between Sidhwar and Sanki has four tunnels the longest being 17kmlong while three others are around 600 metres eachEarlier the trial run was slated for June 11 but it was rescheduled to Monday because of the twoday state bandh called by a student group in Jharkhand More trial runs will be conducted between Barkakana and Ranchi The commissioner of railway safety CRS in Kolkata had conducted a safety inspection and speed trial on the 27km stretch between Sidhwar and Sanki and had given the nod to operationalise the new route between Koderma and Ranchi via Barkakana in December last The trial run is being done for the purpose of checking complete safety before regular operation In up and down direction it will operate via Jehanabad Gaya Barkakan Koderma Hazaribagh Town and Mesra During the trial run the train will operate at high speed Therefore the railway administration has appealed to the people to maintain proper distance from the railway track Also the farmers are asked to keep their cattle away from the railway trackAlso Read PM Modi virtually flags off Uttarakhand s inaugural Vande Bharat ExpressOnce the Vande Bharat Express is launched people can travel from Patna to Ranchi in just 6 hours The time required for the journey between Patna and Ranchi will be significantly reduced It has also been made quite comfortable and stateoftheart After the trial run it is believed that its operation may also start next month Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to give the green signal for the train