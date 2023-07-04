Motihari: In a tragic incident, three teenagers died while making reels in the Mufassil police station area of East Champaran on Monday. According to the police, three teenagers reached the River Budhi Gandak in Tikulia village to make reels while shooting the video one of the youths fell into the river. In order to save him, the other two friends also entered the river and all three met a watery grave.

After learning about the incident, people gathered on the spot and with the help of the locals, the professional divers retrieved the three bodies from the river on Monday. According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Manjeet Kumar (14), Pris Kumar (14), and Piyush Kumar (15). Immediately, three teenagers' bodies were shifted to the hospital for post-mortem. At the same time, Motihari's SDM Shrestha Suman appealed to the people to avoid going to the banks of rivers where rivers are in spate. Meanwhile. after the incident, a pall of gloom descended on Tikulia village.

Monsoon has been fully active in Bihar for the last one week. Moderate to heavy rainfall lashing across the state. Due to rain in Bihar and water coming from Nepal, the water level of the rivers is increasing. Ganga, Gandak, Budhi Gandak, Kosi, and Baghmati are in spate, but are still below the danger mark. In that backdrop, the Meteorological Department alerted the people to be cautious. Officials also advised the people of the coastal areas to be alert.