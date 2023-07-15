Vaishali: Three members of the same family have been electrocuted while two others, including a kid, sustained severe burn injuries at Chausima village under the limits of Jandaha police station in the Vaishali district of Bihar. The injured are undergoing treatment in a private nursing home in Mahua. The incident occurred when Kusum Devi (60 years old) went to the courtyard of her house to dry clothes when she accidentally came in touch with a live electric wire. The elder son of the family, Dharmendra Kumar (35 years), went to save his mother when he heard her screams and he was also electrocuted, followed by the 30-year-old wife of Dharmendra (Suman Kumari).

Dharmendra Kumar's younger brother Pankaj Kumar and two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Riddhi Kumari also received injuries due to electric shock. Kusum Devi, Dharmendra Kumar and Suman Kumari died on the spot. Pankaj Kumar and Nidhi Kumari, who were injured in this incident, have been rushed to a private nursing home in Mahua Bazar for treatment by the villagers.

"I went to cut the power supply through the main switch I, too, received the shock. When I raised an alarm and other family members rushed to switch off. main switch. Unfortunately, my daughter, who accompanied me, also received the shock." Pankaj Kumar said

