Banka (Bihar): Three youths, who were heading home after seeing off their friends, were run over by a speeding train in Bihar's Banka district, on Monday. The tragic incident took place on the Banka-Jasidih rail line in the Paparewa forest under the Katoriya police station area of ​​the district. The exact reason for the deaths was not known. However, it is presumed that the trio was taking a rest on the railway track and came under the wheels of a moving train when they were fast asleep. The three youths were hit by the Deoghar-Agartala Express train.

The three deceased were residents of the Leelasthan locality in the Paparewa area falling under Katoria police station limits. The deceased have been identified as Maniklal Murmu, Arvind Murmu and Sitaram Murmu, sources said. A team from Katoria police station was camping at the spot to carry out an investigation. After hearing about the deaths of three youths, a large number of people assembled at the spot.

The trio was friends and returning home on foot after seeing off their colleagues. The trio's colleagues went on a pilgrimage to Deoghar as Kanwariyas. The three friends were coming from Dewasi Mor (traffic intersections) after seeing off their Kanwariya friends. It is assumed that everybody fell asleep on the track due to tiredness. In the meantime, they came under the wheels of the speeding train. The three friends died on the spot.

"All three people were coming from the other side of the track. I spoke to them and they said they were going home. But, I was shocked to see that with whom I spoke just a few hours were found dead on the railway track," Uday Kumar, a villager, said. The bodies of the deceased were sent by the police for post-mortem. A mobile phone, saffron colour cloth and a stick were recovered from their possession. Belhar SDPO Premchandra Singh also visited the spot to carry out an investigation.