THREE ENGINEERING ASPIRANTS TURNED HARDCORE CRIMINALS LAND IN POLICE NET IN BIHAR

Begusarai (Bihar): Three engineering aspirants ventured into the crime world to make quick bucks in Bihar's Begusarai district. But, they ran out of luck on Friday. The Begusarai police foiled a major robbery and all three were arrested. Police said the arrested persons have been identified as Mohan Kumar, Piyush Kumar alias Bittu Lakhon and Digambar Kumar. Mohan is a resident of Nawada district. He was wanted in Patna's Shastri Nagar locality shootout case. Piyush Kumar alias Bittu Lakhon is a resident of Bhairbar. In 2014, he was wanted in a dacoity case. Piyush already had five criminal cases registered against him. The trio was operating a gang.

One loaded desi katta (countrymade pistol), four live cartridges, two mobiles, a fake number plate, one Scooty and Rs 5,000 were also recovered from their possession, the police said. Begusarai SP Yogendra Kumar said, "On May 17 night, we received information that four to five criminals had gathered at a spot and they were planning to commit bank robbery. Acting on a tip-off, the locality was raided and all three criminals were arrested."

The SP further said that due to timely action by the police, the culprits were arrested with illegal arms and cartridges. The police were successful in thwarting the bank robbery also. The police team involved in arresting the criminals will be rewarded suitably. The trio used to shift their crime base. Sometimes they used to operate in Patna and sometimes they come over to Begusarai. One of the arrested criminals Piyush Kumar had floated a YouTube channel and was staying in Patna. The name of the channel was 'Sab Tak'. Besides, they were preparing for the engineering entrance exam. But, they had stopped preparations for the engineering entrance exam and ventured into the crime world.