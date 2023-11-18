THREE DEAD ONE ADMITTED TO HOSPITAL AFTER DRINKING SPURIOUS LIQUOR IN BIHAR POLICE

Sitamarhi (Bihar): Three persons died and one was admitted to hospital after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Sitamarhi district, police said. "Acting on a tip-off that two persons were undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sitamarhi after drinking spurious liquor, police reached the spot in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. However, by the time they arrived at the hospital, one person identified as Awadesh Kumar had died. The exact cause of death can only be ascertained after post-mortem," police said in a statement.

Another person identified as Roshan Rai is undergoing treatment at the hospital and cops are in touch with his family members", the statement said. During the course of the investigation, police came to know that two more persons had died in the area after drinking spurious liquor.

"Villagers informed police about the death of two more persons in the area. However, their bodies were cremated without informing police," it added. Three persons have been arrested so far on charges of selling spurious liquor, police said, adding they have been identified as Raj Nadan Sahni, Surya Pratap Sahni and Shatrughan Sahni.