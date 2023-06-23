Sushil Modi derides Opposition leaders

Patna: The BJP on Friday scoffed at the Opposition unity meeting in Patna saying the attempt has failed as they only decided on when to meet next with BJP leader Sushil Modi taking a jibe at the rival parties.

"The divide is clear. Two allies, the Congress and AAP are at loggerheads. Their leaders said they would fight the 2024 election together earlier. Such meetings will not affect BJP. Today, people can see PM Modi addressing the US Congress," BJP leader Sushil Modi on the Opposition meeting.

Substantiating his claim, their agenda was to choose their unanimous leader to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi but no such consensus was reached between those parties.

"What's the outcome of the meeting? Did they talk about seat-sharing? Eleven parties that attended the meeting have only 24 MPs in the Lok Sabha. RLD and the other six other parties never attended the meetings. Twelve parties are mired in corruption," Modi said. Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said after the opposition meeting in Patna that except for Congress, all other 11 parties, which have representation in the Rajya Sabha, have clearly expressed their stand against the Centre's ordinance on the control of services in Delhi and announced that they would oppose it in the Upper House.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann attended the mega opposition meeting convened by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. However, AAP leaders were not present at the joint press conference held at the conclusion of the meeting.

The party said in its statement that until the Congress publicly denounces the "black ordinance" and declares that all 31 of its RS MPs will oppose the ordinance in the Rajya Sabha, it will be difficult for AAP to participate in future meetings of like-minded parties where the Congress is a participant.