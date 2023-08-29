Patna (Bihar): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday targeted the Central government over their affidavit in the Supreme Court on Bihar’s government decision to conduct a caste-based census in the state.

While speaking to the media, Nitish said “It is the Central government's duty to conduct a census, we only want to conduct a survey in the state. Census is what is done at the Centre level and we can't do that. We want to gather financial information about the different people irrespective of any caste, rich or poor, Hindu or Muslim living in the state so that, we can work for their welfare.”

Tejashwi targeted the central government over changing the affidavit and said it showed the saffron party was "scared". "As far as the affidavit is concerned, the real face of the people of BJP has been exposed. The affidavit was changed overnight. It shows that the BJP is scared. They never wanted a caste-based census...What is BJP scared of? Why was the affidavit filed?" the RJD leader said while speaking to media.

The Central government on Monday in its reply to the Supreme Court on the Bihar government’s caste-based survey filed an affidavit and said that only it is entitled to conduct a census. The Centre soon withdrew the affidavit and filed a fresh one stating that it was withdrawing the earlier one in which a paragraph had "inadvertently" "crept in".

Paragraph 5 of the withdrawn affidavit read, "It is submitted that no other body under the Constitution or otherwise is entitled to conduct the exercise of either Census or any action akin to census."

Earlier, Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary slammed the Central government for filing the affidavit in the Supreme Court against Bihar’s government decision to conduct caste-based census in the state.

The Finance Minister of Bihar, Vijay Chaudhary was addressing a press conference at the party’s office when he said “Patna High court also stands with the idea of Bihar government' of caste-based census. The central government is interfering in the matter. What the Central Government has done in the matter of caste census in the Supreme Court is not only comical, but it also stands against the benefits of the poor in Bihar.”

