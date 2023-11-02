TEJASHWI FEARS BIHAR RULING ALLIANCE LEADERS MAY BE HOUNDED BY CENTRAL AGENCIES

"The BJP depends on the Hindu versus Muslim binary for its political survival. In Bihar, we are rapidly fulfilling the promise of job creation and the Centre has, therefore, been compelled to imitate us by organizing Rozgar melas", claimed Yadav. "In sheer desperation, the BJP has been unleashing CBI and ED against its opponents. In the coming days, in the run-up to Lok Sabha polls, you may see these agencies in an overdrive in Bihar. But we must not lose our nerves", said the young RJD leader. The Deputy CM, who returned from a week-long tour of Japan, reached the venue an hour after the chief minister had left.