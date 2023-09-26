Bihar: Teen's body found at Araria school; deceased's stomach ripped open
Published: 2 hours ago
Araria: The rcovery of the body of a 14-year-old boy from the room of Pathardeva Middle School in Bathnaha area of Bihar's Araria district sent shockwave in the state.
The brutality of the purported murder has left many questions unanswered as cops are ye to ascertain the motive of the murder. The deceased, Mantu Paswan, who was the son of Tarachandra Paswan, a resident of nearby Chakorwa Ward No. 5 was not the student of the school, authorities said. The child's stomach had been ripped open and internal organs were taken out. Locals vented their anger over the murder.
Seeing the blood soaked dead body, anger for the killer is increasing among the local people. Seeing the situation on the ground, cops from several police stations were called by authorities. Cops investigating the case said an empty packet of Sunfix was spotted next to the body at the spot. There is a speculation that the deceased might have consumed Sunfix.