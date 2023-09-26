Araria: The rcovery of the body of a 14-year-old boy from the room of Pathardeva Middle School in Bathnaha area of Bihar's Araria district sent shockwave in the state.

The brutality of the purported murder has left many questions unanswered as cops are ye to ascertain the motive of the murder. The deceased, Mantu Paswan, who was the son of Tarachandra Paswan, a resident of nearby Chakorwa Ward No. 5 was not the student of the school, authorities said. The child's stomach had been ripped open and internal organs were taken out. Locals vented their anger over the murder.