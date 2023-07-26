Jehanabad (Bihar): A teenager was shot dead when a scuffle over a football match turned violent in Bihar's Jehanabad on Tuesday, police said. According to the official sources, the deceased, identified as 15-year-old Ritesh Kumar was shot in the head by Lallu Kumar during the match. The incident took place in Maharajganj village under the Ghosi police station area of the district. The injured was immediately taken to the hospital where he died during treatment. The accused teenager has been taken into police custody, official sources added.

Detailing the incident, official sources said that an argument broke out between Lallu and Ritesh over something during a football match in the village. Lallu, within no time, took out a pistol from his pants and fired at Ritesh. The bullet hit Ritesh on his head and he fell on the ground. Ritesh was seriously injured in the firing. The villagers informed Ritesh's family members about the incident and he was rushed to a Primary Health Centre (PHC). The doctors at the PHC referred Ritesh to Sadar Hospital as his condition worsened. However, Ritesh died during treatment at Sadar Hospital.

Meanwhile, the villagers caught Lallu and informed the police about the incident. On information, the police rushed to the spot and took Lallu into custody. The police have also started an investigation into this incident. Police officials said that the reason for the incident will be known only after a thorough investigation. The accused is being interrogated and further action will be taken accordingly.

Radhe Shyam, the brother of the deceased said, "We do not know anything about the incident. We just got informed that my brother was shot in the forehead. The exact reason for this incident is not known. Ritesh was playing at the time of the incident. Lallu Kumar from Maharajganj village shot my brother during the match."