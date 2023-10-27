Jamui (Bihar): In a freak accident, a youth died after colliding with an iron frame while riding a swing in Bihar's Jamui. According to official sources, the man suffered grievous injuries after colliding with the iron frame while riding a swing in the Durga Puja fair organised at Gidhaur. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries. Police have sent the body of the deceased for post-mortem examination and a probe into this incident has been launched, sources added.

Sources said, "The deceased identified as 18-year-old Suman Kumar, a resident of Mahuli village had gone to the Durga Puja fair in Jamui. While riding a swing, he suddenly became dizzy and fell on the side of the swing following which he collided with an iron frame of the ride. However, the man sitting beside him pulled him up and brought him down the ride. Kumar was immediately taken to Gidhau Public Health Care. After primary treatment, the doctors referred him to Sadar Hospital."

The family members were informed about the incident and Kumar was shifted to Sadar Hospital in Jamui. When his condition started to deteriorate, he was again referred to Patna for advanced treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way. Police sources further said that the body of the deceased was taken into custody and was sent for post-mortem examination.