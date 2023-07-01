Samastipur: In a shocking incident, a cop of the Team Hawks in Bihar allegedly beat a youth and made him to lick his own spit for accidentally spitting at a cop in Samstipur district of Bihar on Friday, officials said. The SP has suspended the concerned Team Hawks after the video of the alleged assault went viral on social media.

It is learnt that the incident took place on Friday near Patel Maidan Golambar in the city. Sources said that the youth was going to Muzaffarpur by bus. It is said that the gutka chewing youth who was sitting on the window seat of the bus spitted through the window . However, the driver of the bus suddenly accelerated due to which the spit landed on the uniform of the Team Hawks cop who was standing nearby.

Enraged with the incident, the cop ran after the bus to stop the bus and then took the young man down. After beating him fiercely, the cop allegedly made him lick his own spit after throwing it down, sources said. The victim has been identified as Kishore Kumar (name changed), a resident of Muzaffarpur district.

The victim said that he was returning to Muzaffarpur from Samastipur when the incident took place. The purported video of the incident has also gone viral causing rage among the public who have questioned the behavior of the Police Team. In the purported video, the youth wearing a black shirt and blue jeans is seen being grabbed by the accused Team Hawks cop by his collar.

The cop continuously strikes blows on his back and also makes him lick his own spit. After the video went viral, SP Vinay Tiwari, taking prompt action, suspended the cop of the hawks team posted at Golambar. The SP has instructed the DSP to investigate the matter. Further action will be taken after the investigation report is filed in this regard.

"The video shows that the youth is being beaten up unauthorizedly, which is wrong. Acting swiftly, Team Hawks has been suspended. Further action will be taken after investigation," SP Vinay Tiwari said.