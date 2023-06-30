Motihari: A viral video displaying atrocities meted out to a youth, who was made to lick spit and whose head was forcefully tonsured, have gone viral in a Bihar village evoking condemnation from people all over.

The incident came to light at Madhudih village which falls under the Kalyanpur Police Station limits of East Champaran district. The video, which is being widely shared on social media, showed the young man being thrashed and forced to do what is unthinkable for a civilised society to watch in silence.

According to sources, the former rural body head's supporters planned the 'Talibani punishment' for the young man. Half of the young man's head has also been forcefully shaved. Sources said the attack is the fallout of an ongoing feud between the former and present head of Sagar Panchayat. Both the chiefs had shared a special bond with each other earlier. Later, differences cropped up between the duo over rural politics.

The victim was 'penalised' after he supported the present panchayat chief. The father of the aggrieved youth has accused the ex-Panchayat chief's men of treating him in an 'inhuman manner'. He lodged a complaint at Kalyanpur Police Station. The youth has been identified as Ujjwal Kumar, who is a resident of Govindpur.

Locals said both the present and former headman are residents of Madhudih village. The father of the victim said his son was returning from the market, while CB Singh, the former head of Sagar Panchayat, came along with his sons and kidnapped Ujjwal, who was forcefully dragged inside a black Scorpio for not paying extortion money.

"The former headman took my son to his village and beat him up. Not only this, he made him lick spit. Also shaved off his hair, beard and moustache. The injured Ujjwal was admitted to the PHC for treatment. He was later sent to Sadar Hospital for further treatment," the father said. The villagers said Sunil Singh, the present head of Sagar Panchayat, and CB Singh, the former chief, are uncle and nephew in relation.