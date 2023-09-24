SUSPECTED HOOCH TRAGEDY IN DRY BIHAR LEAVES TWO DEAD

Muzaffarpur (Bihar): In a suspected hooch tragedy in dry Bihar, two persons have died and as many have lost their eyesight after consuming spurious liquor in Muzaffarpur district, a police officer said on Sunday.

According to Additional SP Awadhesh Dixit, the incident was reported from Qazi Mohammadpur police station area and the wife and daughter of the alleged supplier, who is on the run, have been taken into custody. "We received information that in the Pokharia Pir Mohalla, Umesh Sah (55) and Pappu Ram have died. Their family members said they returned home drunk three days ago, took ill and their condition continued to worsen despite medical treatment," Dixit told PTI-Bhasha over phone.

"Two others, Dharmendra Ram and Raju Ram, both residents of the same locality, reported loss of eyesight. Dharmendra Ram told the police that they had purchased liquor from Shivchandra Paswan, whose family is involved in the illegal business," said the ASP. According to a statement issued by the district police headquarters, bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination while a team of forensic experts is scanning the area for clues.

The two survivors, who lost their eyesight, told reporters that they used to frequently visit the hideout of Paswan, situated close to a local ice factory, for their quota of toddy. On the fateful day, they were told by Paswan that toddy was not available and offered a concoction promising it would give them a high.