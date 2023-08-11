Patna: The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned the hearing of the petition filed by slain IAS officer G Krishnaiah's widow against the premature release of gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh. The next hearing of the case has been listed on September 26.

During the hearing, the lawyer appearing for the Bihar government argued that former Bihar MP Anand Mohan was among the 97 convicts who were released on that day. To which, the apex court asked whether all the released convicts were charged of murdering a public servant.

The state government lawyer said that a detailed report of the convicts who were released and their offences will be submitted before the court. The lawyer of petitioner Uma Krishnaiah, the deceased officer's widow, complained that he has not received the copy of official files in connection with the case. The Supreme Court bench has further asked the petitioner to approach the Bihar government for a copy of the original files in this case.

In its earlier hearing on August 8, the apex court sought all details from Bihar government in regard to Anand Mohan's release.

Following an amendment in the Bihar prison norms, Anand Mohan was released from the Saharsa jail. The petitioner alleged that the norms were amended in order to ensure premature release of the gangster-turned-politician. The first hearing on the case was held on 8 May.

Anand Mohan was charged of instigating a mob that had beaten to death the then district magistrate of Gopalganj, G Krishnaiah in 1994.