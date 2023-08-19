Madhubani (Bihar): Sashatra Seema Bal (SSB) jawans on Friday detained two Bangladeshi citizens while attempting to illegally enter Nepal from the Indian side in Bihar's Madhubani. According to official sources, SSB jawans of the 48th Corps of Jainagar Headquarters acted on a tip-off and were successful in detaining two Bangladeshi nationals identified as Mohammad Taurikul Islam and Mohammad Alamgir Hussain.

Both detained Bangladeshi nationals are currently being interrogated by the officials, sources said. Senior SSB officials said that they received secret information about two Bangladeshi nationals trying to illegally migrate to Nepal through the Indo-Nepal border. During the patrolling, the SSB jawans detained two youths from the Simrari outpost, about ten kilometres under the Harlakhi police station area limits, near Mahinathpur Bazar.

Vivek Ojha, Deputy Commandant, SSB 48th Corps said, "Acting on a tip-off, SSB 48th Corps has arrested two Bangladeshi nationals. Their names are Mohd Taurikul Islam and Mohd Alamgir Hussain. Both the arrested persons have been sent for further action." Deputy Commandant also said that six SSB personnel were successful in detaining the two Bangladeshi youths.

Govind Singh Bhandari, Commandant, 48th Corps Jaynagar said, "We are collecting more information to carry out a proper investigation in this connection. the prompt action taken by our Jawans resulted in the arrest of two Bangladeshi nationals who were trying to illegally enter Nepal through the Indo-Nepal border here." Commandant also said that the SSB is always ready to take action against illegal smuggling. The jawans work day and night to protect the nation.

