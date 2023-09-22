Patna: A foreign woman from Uzbekistan, who was attempting to enter the Nepal side through the Indo-Nepal border checkpost in Bihar's Madhubani district was arrested on Thursday.

Due to the alertness of the Shashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel and Bihar police, the foreigner was apprehended while sneaking into the Nepal side from India in Madhubani district. So far, 47 foreign nationals have been arrested by the security forces deployed on the Indo-Nepal border's no-man's land — when they (foreigners) were trying to sneak into the Indian or Nepal side of the border in Bihar, police said.

The arrested 47 foreign citizens belong to as many as 12 countries like Nepal, Sudan, Myanmar, Russia, Czech Republic, Tibet, China, East Africa, Uganda, Uzbekistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, and the US.

Additional Director General (Bihar police headquarters) Jitendra Singh Gangwar said out of 32 cases of illegal entry through the Indo-Nepal border, six were related to gold smuggling, five were held under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and liquor smuggling, one was arrested for carrying illegal foreign currency, one held in illegal arms smuggling case, two foreigners were caught in a theft case.

Another senior police official said that the SSB personnel and police deployed at the border are keeping a vigil on the illegal entry of foreigners. No one is allowed to enter the Indian side of the border without thorough checking.

On Thursday, a woman from a foreign country was arrested on the Indo-Nepal border by the 48th Sashastra Seema Bal battalion deputed at the Harlakhi Pipraun border checkpost in Madhubani district. The arrested woman has been identified as Mukhabat Murodoba, a resident of Uzbekistan. The arrested foreigner, was carrying two passports of the same name. She was carrying the scanned copy of her passport on her mobile. The arrested foreigner was also holding an Indian identity card with a Delhi address mentioned on it, said ADG.