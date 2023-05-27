Araria: Several school students fell ill after consuming a mid-day meal in which a snake was allegedly found in Bihar's Araria. The incident took place in the upgraded secondary school Amouna in Jogbani under Farbisganj subdivision area on Saturday.

While villagers complained that the health condition of over 100 children deteriorated after eating the mid-day meal, officials said 25 children had fallen ill and hospitalised. While serving 'khichdi in the mid-day meal to students, a dead snake was found in one of the plates. But by then, the food had already been consumed by many students. The incident triggered panic in the school.

Children who had consumed the meal started vomiting, police said. The Jogbani police and Forbesganj SDO and SDPO were informed about the incident. Police admitted the sick children to Forbesganj Sub-Divisional Hospital. As news about the incident spread, villagers and guardians reached the school and started creating a ruckus, police said. A few people even assaulted the headmaster of the school.

SDO Surendra Albela tried to pacify the parents and assured that a high-level inquiry will be conducted into the matter. Also, stern action will be taken against those who are responsible for the incident, he said. "It is surprising as to how the snake got into the mid-day meal. The matter will be investigated. Rumors had spread that around a hundred children had fallen ill but at the moment, the health condition of 25 children deteriorated. All of them are being treated and their condition is stated to be better." Albela said.

According to sources, the food was not prepared in the school but was delivered by the supplier. Parents crowding infront of the school wanted to enter the premises to inquire about the condition of their children. When some parents came to know that the children had been hospitalised, they rushed to the hospital.

Munna Khan, former head of Amouna Panchayat, who was present at spot, said the school authorities are not at fault because they had not prepared the food. The incident has come within a week after a dead lizard was found in the mid-day meal of a school in Bihar's Chhapra on May 18.