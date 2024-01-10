Patna (Bihar): Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday slammed the Congress and said former party chief Sonia Gandhi's "not going to the consecration of Ram Mandir was expected."

"People did not even expect it from her (Sonia Gandhi). The anti-Prabhu Ram face of the Congress party was exposed," added Irani, Minister for Women and Children Development in the Narendra Modi-led government.

She said this while attending a media workshop at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state office here. Irani was there to strengthen BJP's strategy in training party leaders associated with the media department ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Contemplations and assumptions have been doing the rounds for the last few days about Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's participation in Ram Lalla's consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

Finally, today, the grand old party called the grand temple inauguration a "BJP-RSS" event. "Religion is a personal matter but the RSS and the BJP have made Ayodhya temple a political project," the party said in a statement. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed that the Ram temple is being inaugurated for electoral gains.