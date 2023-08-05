'Skilled' labourer jumps off railway bridge on seeing moving train in Bihar's Saharsa; rescued by locals

Saharsa: A labourer working with a private rail contractor on Friday showed timely reflexes after he jumped off a bridge escaping from being run over a moving train in Saharsa district of Bihar, official sources said. It is learnt that the incident took place at around 6.30 pm on Friday on the Bagmati bridge. An official said that the laborer of a private rail contractor was working on the railway bridge when suddenly a passenger train approached towards the bridge.

Seeing the speeding train approaching towards him, the laborer was worried for his safety. Consoderate of the risk of being run over by the train, the worker showed great alertness and reflexes as he jumped into the Bagmati river to save his life, sources said. The passersby on seeing the incident, rushed to the spot to launch a rescue operation to save the drowning worker.

The passersby also responded timely to the situation by arranging a strong rope and threw it towards the drowning labourer in the Bagmati river. The laborer caught the rope firmly and came out of the river with the help of a rope, eyewitnesses said. A large crowd of people assembled at the spot to witness the hectic rescue operation.

A video of the incident is also being widely shared on the Internet. In the viral video of the incident, the labourer wearing a red colored vest is seen pulled by the people standing on a motorable bridge downstream from the railway bridge across the Bagmati river from which he had jumped into the river. Reports identified the labourer as Ashok Kumar.

However Railway officials were caught unawares about the labourer. RPF Inspector Vandana Kumari said that they received information that a “person has jumped into the water in the Bagmati river”. “His leg is also broken and has been saved by the local people. But it is not yet known who that worker is,” Kumari said.