Vaishal: Visiting Bihar and not tasting the state's famous 'litti-chokha' is something that can't be afforded. Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya stopped his performance mid-way, asking for the famous delicacy to be served to him last evening.

Staging his performance at the ongoing three-day Vaishali festival, Abhijeet suddenly stopped singing and said he had reached the state yesterday but was yet to be served the famous dish. He even turned back to ask his other troupe members on whether they tasted 'litti-chokha' or not. When the troupe members said they hadn't tasted the dish, the singer said he would not sing further unless they were served the dish. It was only after being assured by the district magistrate that the playback singer started singing the famous lines - "bas itna sa khwab ha". Sources said Vaishali DM Yashpal Meena, immediately ordered the workers to arrange 'litti-chokha'. However, no official statement was issued by the district administration on whether 'litti-chokha' was actually made available or not. At the concert, Abhijeet sang over 6000 songs.

Bollywood actor Amir Khan also loves to eat 'litti-chokha' and tasted it at the roadside stall near Patna Zoo. Earlier, in February 20202, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tasted 'litti-chokha' at Hunar Haat in New Delhi. Bihar chief minister had once mentioned that it was his dream to see the Bihari dish on the plates of every Indian.

A colourful program marked the last day of Vaishali Mahotsav. The DM had come to watch the concert along with his family. His children were seen rapping on Abhijeet's songs.

