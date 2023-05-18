SHAHI LITCHI OF BIHARS MUZAFFARPUR TO LIVE UP TO ITS NAME PRESIDENT PM TO RELISH ROYAL FRUIT IN COMING DAYS

Muzaffarpur: The 'Shahi' (royal) litchi of Muzaffarpur in Bihar is all set to live up to its name as President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon taste the famous fruit of the district, officials said on Thursday. The litchi, which has already been granted a GI tag, will be tasted by many dignitaries including President and the PM.

An official said that a meeting of the 'Litchi Task Force' was recently held in the meeting hall of the District Collectorate Muzaffarpur to finalise preparations to deliver the Shahi Litchi in New Delhi. Horticulture Officers, Agriculture Officers and many other officers also participated in the meeting. Around 1000 Shahi litchi boxes will be delivered to Bihar Bhavan in Delhi.

The celebrated fruit of Bihar is set to reach the VIPs in the national capital in the first week of June, an official said. In-charge DM-cum-DDC Muzaffarpur Ashutosh Dwivedi said that a special decision has been taken for litchi farmers in the meeting of litchi task force. Dwivedi said that the farmers will be exempted from the entry fee for the transportation of the fruit from Bihar to Delhi.

He said that the district administration is making efforts to ensure that the farmers get the direct benefit of all the schemes of the government. The In-charge District Magistrate cum DDC further said that the Railway authorities have been informed to make special arrangements for the litchi farmers to facilitate transportation of the fruit in special freight trains.

A Railway official said that the farmers will be facilitated on first come first serve basis. Arrangements have been made to ensure that the farmers do not face any kind of problem through railways, so that the famous Litchi fruit of Muzaffarpur can easily reach different parts of the world and the farmers can get good returns, he said.