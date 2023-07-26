Katihar: Three people died after police allegedly opened fire on those protesting power curtailment in Katihar district of Bihar on Wednesday. As per the initial inputs, there was a clash between the protesters and the police following which the cops allegedly opened fire.

While one person died on the spot, two others succumbed in the hospital during treatment. Following the incident, there is an atmosphere of tension in the area. Police are trying to control the situation.

This is a developing story. More details will follow