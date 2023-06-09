Patna Six persons died in a collision between two totos erickshaws and a mini truck in Patna on Friday police said The incident took place on State Highway SH 106 in Bakhtiyarpur police station area Among the deceased three persons died on the spot and three others succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment in the Patna Medical College and Hospital later on police said Three others were injured and have been admitted at the hospital According to the locals the accident occurred when a toto tried to overtake the mini truck loaded with scrap which was standing along the road and lost control It collided with another toto that was coming from the opposite direction At that moment the mini truck suddenly applied brake and rammed into the two totos The impact of the collision between the three vehicles was so hard that two women and a man who were riding the totos died on the spot police added The horrific road accident sparked tension and chaos in the area Several people gathered there to rescue the injured Six persons were rescued in injured condition and were rushed to the hospital for treatment Among which three later died during treatment police said Also Read MP Seven killed two injured in road accident in Sidhi districtBakhtiyarpur and Salimpur police reached the spot after getting information about the road accident Those with minor injuries were taken to the nearby hospital while the seriously injured passengers were sent to Patna Medical College and HospitalEarlier on June 4 five members were killed and nine others injured when the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck on a highway in Purnia The passengers were going to Khagaria to attend the wedding ceremony of their relative when the accident occurred