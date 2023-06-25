Vaishali: One person died due to a gas leak in a dairy factory in Hajipur, Bihar on Saturday night, while more than 100 people have fallen ill. Out of these, 35 people are being treated at Sadar Hospital, while the rest have been admitted to different private nursing homes. The ammonia gas leaked from the factory spread to the surrounding areas up to over four kilometres radius.

The identity of the person who died in this accident has not been known yet. The deceased person used to work at Raj Fresh Dairy, sources said. The local administration and the police rushed to the spot. Rescue operations are underway and an investigation has begun into the cause of the incident. Dozens of people living in the area became ill and people started having trouble breathing due to the bad smell of the gas.

The hazardous gas spread from Rajput Colony to the town police station. Due to this, more than 100 people living in the colonies there fell ill. The administration has claimed that the gas leak was brought under control within 15 to 20 minutes. Apart from the local administration, the team of the fire brigade as well as the team of QRT (quick response team) from Patna arrived at the factory and are trying to salvage the situation.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, Vaishali DM Jaspal Meena, Vaishali SP Ravi Ranjan Kumar and all the senior officers of the district reached the Raj Fresh Factory located in the Hajipur Industrial Police Station area. They initiated rescue operations.