Darbhanga : In Maqsoodpur village of Hayaghat block of Bihar's Darbhanga district, two people died after drinking alcohol, while the condition of two others remains critical. One of the victims is undergoing treatment at DMCH, while the other has been admitted to the Samastipur hospital. The police has started investigating the matter. The two deceased were identified as Santosh Kumar Das and Sahani, sources said.

According to sources, at around 1 pm on Sunday, in Maqsoodpur village of Hayaghat block of the district, Laltoon Sahni (55 years old), Arjun Das (29 years old), Santosh Kumar Das (26 years old), Sahani (50 years old) and others sat together and drank country liquor. The health of four people started deteriorating from Monday morning. After which the family members hurriedly admitted these four victims to Hayaghat Primary Health Center for treatment.

The family members admitted to drinking alcohol: Santosh Kumar Das and Bhukla Sahni died during treatment at around 10 am. After which the bodies of both the deceased have been cremated. At present, Laltun Sahni is undergoing treatment in DMCH and Arjun Das is undergoing treatment in Samastipur. Laltoon Sahni's daughter Parvati Devi has said that her father and uncle and others had consumed alcohol.

"Father and uncle drank a little alcohol. These people drink alcohol every day. Out of about four people who consumed alcohol, two people from my village have died. One of those who died was my uncle. While the other one is a brother from the same village. One of the men who is left after drinking alcohol is admitted in the hospital in Samastipur and my father is undergoing treatment in DMCH," said Parvati Devi, daughter of victim Laltoon Sahni .

Regarding this, Hayaghat police station in-charge Sanjay Singh said that information about death due to drinking alcohol has been received. Research is going on in the matter. He said that only after investigation it will be known what is the real reason behind the death. Nothing can be said clearly at present.