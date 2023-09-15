Muzaffarpur (Bihar): A day following the harrowing boat capsizing in Bihar, over 10 children remain missing, with rescue teams fearing they may have been carried away by the swift currents of the river, leaving them with minimal chances of survival. This incident transpired on Thursday morning when more than 30 children were caught in a perilous predicament as their boat overturned in the Bagmadi river near Muzaffarpur.

The video footage of the boat accident, which has now surfaced, showcases the terrifying moment when the vessel overturned in the swiftly flowing river, causing the young passengers to be thrown into the turbulent waters. Brave bystanders can be seen leaping into action, risking their lives to save those in distress.

The prompt response of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his deep concern and issued directives to the District Magistrate to initiate a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. The Chief Minister assured the families that they would receive the necessary support during this difficult time.

The ill-fated boat, overloaded with innocent children, was navigating the Bagmadi river when disaster struck. The news of the accident spread like wildfire, triggering a frenzied response from the local community. Shock and disbelief gripped the village as they grappled with the unfolding tragedy.

As the hours passed, the frantic search for the missing children intensified. Local authorities wasted no time in mobilizing rescue efforts, with teams from the Beniabad OP Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushing to the scene. Expert divers were deployed, their mission clear: to locate and rescue any children trapped beneath the water's surface.

The entire community held its collective breath, fervently hoping for the safe rescue of the missing children and their speedy reunion with their anguished parents. The families of the young victims endured an agonizing wait, fearing the worst while clinging to the hope of a miracle.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is now underway, with overloading and adherence to safety regulations emerging as crucial questions. Sadly, incidents like this often reveal that boat operators prioritize profits over passenger safety, recklessly carrying more individuals than their vessels can safely accommodate. The ongoing investigation aims to shed light on the exact circumstances that led to this heart-wrenching tragedy and hold those responsible accountable.

The precarious state of Bihar's rivers, exacerbated by heavy rainfall and water releases from neighbouring Nepal, has significantly increased the risk of such incidents. Rivers like the Bagmati have surged beyond their danger levels, posing formidable challenges to residents. Tragically, even schoolchildren in flood-affected regions are compelled to navigate these treacherous waters, putting their lives on the line in pursuit of education.

