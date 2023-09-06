Patna (Bihar): In the heart of Bihar, where tradition and spirituality intertwine seamlessly, today's celebration of Shri Krishna Janmashtami has brought forth not only the joyous commemoration of Lord Krishna's birth but also a beautiful, touching phenomenon—a surge in the birth of new life. In a heart-warming trend that has been sweeping through Bihar, parents have eagerly awaited the arrival of their children to coincide with this auspicious day, and the results have been nothing short of miraculous. Today, more than 500 neonatals have made their entry into the world, with 150 of them gracing the district of Patna alone. As the day progresses, this number is expected to soar, with whispers suggesting it may surpass a thousand by nightfall.

The Divine Birth of New Lives

This enchanting surge of births on Shri Krishna Janmashtami signifies a remarkable new trend in Bihar—a desire among expectant parents to have their children born on significant religious occasions. This longing for divine timing becomes even more poignant when it aligns with the birth of a cherished deity like Lord Krishna. For mothers who undergo caesarean sections, delaying the procedure by a day or two has become a vogue, often with the consultation and approval of their doctors.

Hospitals Overflowing with Joy

The spirit of Janmashtami has pervaded both government and private hospitals across Bihar, transforming them into havens of joy and celebration. Pregnant women, eager to be part of this magical phenomenon, have filled the corridors of healthcare institutions, ready to welcome their bundles of joy into the world. The scenes inside some of the larger private hospitals resemble a festival in themselves, with families uniting in celebration and anticipation.

Let us take you on a journey through the various districts of Bihar, where these miracles of birth have taken place, spreading love and hope in equal measure.

“There is a patient who has already demanded that the delivery of the child should be done at 12:00 midnight on the occasion of Janmashtami. In such a situation, they have kept the patient stable on medicines and will take him to the labour room at 11:15 in the night, the delivery of the children will be done at 12:00 in the night and now the family members will decide whether to celebrate the child's birthday on 6th September or on 7 September” Patna's renowned gynaecologist Dr. Sarika Rai said.

“Many such patients also came whose delivery time is still 10-15 days and they wanted delivery on the occasion of Janmashtami itself, but those people were refused. Only after seeing the condition of the children in the womb, she decides the time of delivery of the children and does not do premature delivery,' she said.

Patna: Where Miracles Unfold

In the heart of the capital city, Patna, the epicentre of today's jubilation, the birth of more than 35 children is taking place at a private clinic. The atmosphere is electric, with hope and happiness resonating through the air. Simultaneously, approximately 20 babies are expected to grace PMCH, NMCH, and Kurji Holy Family Hospital, their arrivals eagerly anticipated by families.

“Janmashtami is considered to be one of the most auspicious days for the Hindus and so couples want to have their children on this day. It is considered to be a blessing. We have already done 10 deliveries and another 40 is yet to happen. Due to medical advancement, we have medicines through which we can advance or postpone delivery by 4 to 5 days,” Rai added.

The Dawn of New Life

These remarkable figures are a testament to the boundless love and hope that envelops Bihar on this auspicious day. These statistics, collected until 3 PM, are expected to rise as the day continues. It's important to note that these figures reflect births in government hospitals alone. When combined with the data from private hospitals, the total number of new lives welcomed into the world on this divine Janmashtami could well surpass a thousand, underscoring the enduring power of faith, love, and the miracle of birth.

Here is an approximate number of babies born in different districts of Bihar on Janmashtami: