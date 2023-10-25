Begusarai (Bihar): A stone pelting incident was reported during the Durga Puja idol immersion in the Begusarai district of Bihar on Wednesday. However, the situation was brought under control immediately by the police. The police resorted to baton-charging to quell the mob. Ten persons who were involved in the stone pelting incident were arrested, police said.

The incident took place near Tola Karpuri Chowk near the fish market in the Ballia police station area of the district. When the immersion procession was passing through the area some people resorted to stone-pelting. In retaliation, people in the procession also resorted to stone-pelting incidents.

"Some people resorted to vandalism during the idol immersion. They pelted stones at the procession. The situation is under control," said Roshan Kushwaha, Begusarai DM.

Begusarai SP Yogendra Kumar giving information about the incident said that the situation was brought under control immediately. "We have arrested 10 people for their involvement in the stone-pelting incident. They were sent to jail. The administration had asked people to shut down their mutton shops for a day as the immersion procession would move through the area. Some of these shopkeepers resorted to stone pelting when the idol immersion procession was moving through the area."