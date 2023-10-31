Sitamarhi: In a shocking incident, a college professor was shot at by unidentified assailants inside the college premises leaving him critically injured in Sitamarhi district of Bihar on Tuesday, official sources said. The victim has been identified as Prof Ravi Pathak posted at the Radha Krishna Goenka College Sitamarhi.

According to the eyewitnesses, the incident took place at around 12 noon on Tuesday. Anand Vihari Singh, an eyewitness to the incident said that the assailants barged into the premises of the college and shot Prof Ravi Pathak inside his chamber. The shooting created panic and chaos inside the college premises.

An official said that as soon as the staff came to know about the incident, other professors and employees present in the college hurriedly took the victim to the hospital in a critical condition where he is undergoing treatment. According to doctors, the condition of Professor Ravi Pathak remains critical. An official said that the victim has received a bullet in his jaw.

After getting information about the incident, DSP Ram Krishna reached the hospital with his team. At the hospital, the DSP inquired about the incident from the people present there and started investigating the matter. DSP Ram Krishna said that the culprits are being identified. Police said that the motive behind the horrific attack is not known yet.