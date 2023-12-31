Darbhanga (Bihar) : Senior IPS officer Nina Singh, who hails from Mithila region in Bihar, has become the first woman Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Her accomplishment has triggered a wave of happiness in the entire area including her native village Ganaun. The residents called it a matter of pride for the land of Mithila.

Jitendra Acharya, one of the residents of Ganaun village, said that Nina's childhood education started from the village and later her family went to Patna where she continued further studies. From there, she moved to Delhi for higher studies and eventually became an IPS officer, he said, adding that Nina Singh now became the first woman head of CISF in India responsible for the security of all the airports and central organisations across India.

The CISF, formed in 1969, has got the first woman DG after 54 years. Nina Singh will retire from government service on 31 July 2024. Ashish Kumar, a resident of Ganoun village, said that to achieve such a great feat being a woman is inspirational for everyone. He said that the entire family of Ganesh Lal Das, father of Nina Singh, has been away for a long time but they still are fond of the village.

Nina Singh's family shifted to Patna and she has three sisters and three brothers. Nina Singh is the eldest and she is married to IAS Rohit Kumar Singh of Rajasthan cadre. Nina Singh is a 1989 batch officer of Rajasthan cadre of IPS.