Motihari (Bihar): A scrapped plane, which was being transported from Lucknow to Assam on a truck, got stuck beneath a bridge in Bihar's East Champaran district, causing a massive traffic jam, police said. The incident occurred near Piprakothi in Motihari around 11am on Friday.

According to assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Raj from Motihari (Sadar), "The scrapped plane, being transported from Lucknow to Assam on a truck, got stuck beneath the Piprakothi bridge in Motihari, causing a traffic jam. The front part of the fuselage cleared the bridge, but the tail-end got stuck. With the assistance of Piprakothi police, other truck drivers, and locals, we were able to remove the plane and restore normal traffic movement after a few hours."