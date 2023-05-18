SC refuses to stay Patna HC order halting caste survey in Bihar

Patna: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to interfere in the Patna High Court's interim stay on the caste survey by the Nitish Kumar led Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar. While hearing the plea by the Bihar government challenging the Patna HC stay on the caste survey, a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Rajesh Bindal said it would have to examine if the exercise being carried out is a census in garb of survey.

The apex court noted that the high court had posted the hearing of the main petition on July 3. "We direct that this petition be listed on July 14. If for any reason, the hearing of the writ petition does not commence before the next date, we will hear further submission canvassed by the senior counsel for the petitioner (Bihar)," the bench said.

The hearing was scheduled on Wednesday but was deferred by a day after Justice Karol recused from hearing the plea saying he had dealt with the matter at the Patna High Court earlier. The plea was filed by the Nitish Kumar led Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar on Thursday, May 11 challenging the May 4 order of the Patna HC putting an interim stay on the caste survey in the state till July 3.

On May 5, a day after the High Court's interim stay on the census, the Bihar government had filed a petition in the court seeking an early hearing over the matter. However, the Patna HC dismissed the plea. In its special leave petition filed in the Patna HC, the Bihar government said that stay on caste survey, would cause “irreparable loss to the state and would adversely affect the entire exercise."

The caste survey which began in Jan. this year, was being done in two phases in the state. While enumerators surveyed the houses against unique identification numbers in the first phase, the second phase of the caste-based survey started from 15 Apr. this year and was to be completed by May 15. The petition filed against the survey has said that the task does not come under the jurisdiction of the state government.

The Nitish Kumar led Bihar government had on Jun 9, 2022, issued a notification to conduct the caste survey. A budget of Rs 500 crore was set aside by the cabinet for the purpose.