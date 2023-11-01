Mohammad Amanullah Khan, SDPO, Sadar Aurangabad

Aurangabad (Bihar): A home guard constable was killed by dreaded sand mafia during an operation in Bihar's NTPC Khaira police station area on Tuesday night, officials said. The incident took place when a police team tried to seize a tractor loaded with illegally mined sand on Madhe Road in Aurangabad district. But the sand Mafia stepped on his tractor's accelerator and crushed the home guard constable to death.

The constable was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead. The deceased home guard has been identified as Ramraj Mahato, a resident of Chilmi Koeri Bigha village of Madanpur police station area.

"On receiving information, Badem ASI, Rajesh Kumar, chased the Mafia vehicle loaded with illegally mined sand and informed the Badem police station in charge about the incident. As the tractor went into the NTPC police station area. Badem police station in-charge sought help from the NTPC police station, after which the NTPC police station in-charge sent his patrol vehicle", said Mohammad Amanullah Khan, SDPO, Sadar Aurangabad.

The patrol officer of NTPC Khaira police station along with his team started trying to nab the tractor from the front on the road of Madhe village as per the instructions of Rajesh Kumar. During the hunt, the tractor crushed home guard Ramraj Mahato and ran away, he said.