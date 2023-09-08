SANATANA DHARMA REMARKS COMPLAINT FILED AGAINST PRYANK KHARGE A RAJA IN BIHAR COURT

Muzaffarpur (Bihar): A petition was filed against Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge in Bihar's Muzaffarpur court, on Friday, for his remarks on Sanatana Dharma. Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha who had earlier filed a complaint against DMK leader A Raja, put up a complaint before the court against Priyank Kharge, who is the son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

In the petition, complainant Ojha alleged that the remarks of DMK leader A Raja and Priyank Kharge on Sanatan Dharma have hurt the religious sentiments of scores of Hindus across the country. The matter will come up for a hearing on September 16. Earlier, a complaint was filed against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin in the Muzaffarpur court.

Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin called for the “eradication” of Sanatan Dharma from society, billing it as being responsible for many “social evils”, which triggered a major row. The BJP pouncing on Udhayanidhi's statement, termed it as a “call for genocide” and branding the Opposition INDIA alliance as “anti-Hindu”.

Speaking at a conference on ‘Eradicating Sanathana Dharma From the Society’ recently organised by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers, Artists Association, Udhayanidhi said that Sanathana Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion and uprooting it will only lead to upholding humanity and human equality.

His comments kicked up a political storm with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh demanding that the entire INDIA bloc should apologize for the insult to Sanatana Dharma. Congress's Gaurav Gogoi hit back saying BJP allies had slighted both Ram and Hanuman and the Opposition did not require a certificate on 'devotion'.

Later, Priyank Kharge came out in support of Udhayanidhi Stalin, saying "Any religion that does not promote equality or does not ensure you have the dignity of being human is not religion, according to me".