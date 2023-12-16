Patna: A case of fraudulent activities involving Rs 3 crore came to light in the Bank of India branch under the Bakhtiyar police station limits in Patna. The thugs have defrauded the bank by depositing fake gold in the bank. The incident came to light when the bank manager Vikas Kumar raised concerns after reluctance from customers to redeem their gold.

After that the bank manager became suspicious. The consumers withdrew when the bank exerted pressure on them to take the jewellery before the time limit ran out. The jewellery was discovered to be fake when the bank manager had the gold mortgaged in the bank inspected by a different gold valuer, the police said.

Vikas Kumar, Bank Manager said, "The valuer was the one who encouraged the people to take gold loans by submitting fake gold jewellery certificates. In addition, Sumit Kumar committed a Rs 6 crore gold loan scam in Naya Tola Madhopur."

The manager then went to the Bakhtiyarpur police station with a formal complaint against 82 gold loan customers, including gold valuer Sumit Kumar. He had stated in his complaint that this game had been going on for the past several months in the name of a gold loan in the local branch of the Bank of India located in Bakhtiyarpur market with the help of a gold valuer Sumit Kumar. The head of the Bakhtiyarpur police station, Rajeev Ranjan, confirmed that the Bank of India manager had registered a complaint on Friday.