Shekhpura (Bihar): Six masked robbers looted gold worth Rs 2 crore and Rs 2 lakhs cash in Ashirwad Gold Loan Bank of Barbigha of Shekhpura in Bihar on December 18. According to the police, criminals posed as customers and entered the bank. Post-incident, the Barbigha police and Mission OP police reached the spot and started an investigation.

Notably, the incident took place a stone's throw away distance from Barbigha police station. The miscreants carried out the robbery in the bank in 20 minutes, the report said. Meanwhile, the miscreants broke the door of the counter and entered inside. Soon after that some other people entered from outside and started looting while waving weapons.