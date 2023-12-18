Rs 2 crore gold, Rs 2 lakh cash looted in Bihar's Ashirwad Gold Loan Bank in broad daylight robbery
Rs 2 crore gold, Rs 2 lakh cash looted in Bihar's Ashirwad Gold Loan Bank in broad daylight robbery
Published: 18 minutes ago
Shekhpura (Bihar): Six masked robbers looted gold worth Rs 2 crore and Rs 2 lakhs cash in Ashirwad Gold Loan Bank of Barbigha of Shekhpura in Bihar on December 18. According to the police, criminals posed as customers and entered the bank. Post-incident, the Barbigha police and Mission OP police reached the spot and started an investigation.
Notably, the incident took place a stone's throw away distance from Barbigha police station. The miscreants carried out the robbery in the bank in 20 minutes, the report said. Meanwhile, the miscreants broke the door of the counter and entered inside. Soon after that some other people entered from outside and started looting while waving weapons.
The robbers even took away with them the hard disk of the CCTV cameras installed in the bank. Assistant manager Vikas Kumar said that the miscreants took away 224 gold bars out of 228. The total value of the looted gold was around Rs 2 crore. Moreover, they robbed Rs 2 lakhs cash. The superintendent of police, Karthikeya Sharma, also said that a team has been formed and raids have been started.